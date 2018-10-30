Gunmen kidnap another Nigerian professor

Related News

Gunmen have abducted a lecturer of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Allan Kadams, a few weeks after the kidnap and release of a colleague.

Confirming the incident, the Registrar of the University, Halima Muhammmad told journalists in Yola Tuesday that the kidnappers stormed the private residence of the professor at Bajabure federal housing estate around 2 a.m. on Monday while he was asleep ”and whisked him away”.

Mrs Muhammmad said the chief security officer of the university is already liaising with the family of the professor to ascertain whether they had received a demand for ransom.

About two weeks ago, another professor, Ibrahim Zata, was also kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his private residence in Girei. He was released after the payment of a ransom.

Spokesman of the police command in the state, Othman Abubakar said that the command had received an official complaint on the matter and has since detailed its men to search for the teacher.

”We have received the report on the kidnapping case of the professor from MAUTECH Yola and our men are on top of the situation using all strategies to ensure that the professor of soil science is rescued unharmed and on time,” Mr Abubakar stated.

He also said the command on Tuesday paraded 11 suspects, saying ”seven out of them are kidnappers who have been terrorising Wuro-jabbe and Vuno-Killang areas in the state capital.”

A source told our correspondent in Yola that when Mr Zata (the first victim) was kidnapped, the family had to pay N2 million to ensure his release.