2019: APC senator reverses self, pledges support for Buhari

Related News

A senator, Bukar Abba Ibrahim (APC, Yobe), has predicted President Muhammadu Buhari will win next year’s election in the North-east and that nothing will stop him from returning for second term.

Mr Abba Ibrahim had earlier warned that the president may lose in the region and may not be reelected because he deviated from the crucial issues that brought him to power in 2015.

The lawmaker condemned Mr Buhari’s performance in the last three years, saying his failures were waiting to catch up with him at the general elections next February.

“The politics of the North-East has always been different from the politics of the North-West and it was under APC that we all united for the first time,” Mr Abba Ibrahim said at a book launch in Abuja over the weekend. “As we move towards the elections, I have to give a dire warning to the APC that things are no longer the way they were in 2015 when we rode to power on a cloud of euphoria believing that things will change for better.

“Simply put, things have not changed and many things are getting worse and the people are bitter. We should not assume that we can win even with massive rigging.”

However, in a four-minute video on the official Facebook page of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Aminu Iyawa, in which Mr Abba Ibrahim was addressing some journalists, the senator said he was misquoted and pledged his support for Mr Buhari in the 2019 general election.

“My superior, Muhammadu Buhari, I supported him before he became president, I am supporting him now that he is is president, I will support him even if he wins second term. By the grace of God, we will win the election, he will serve his second term and we will do four years together – that’s eight years.

“But people of this town, I don’t know where they got their fact from, they said, I attacked Buhari. That I said we will not win in the North-East, that Buhari will fail in the North-East.

“That’s a useless statement.

“What I said is, they way that people in the North-West have held on to his re-election strongly, because Buhari is their person, we too in the North-East, we should stand up and support them as required so we can win the election.

“As far as I am alive, there is nothing that will make Buhari fail in the North-East. Not in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa or Taraba. There is no way he will lose the election. By the grace of God, Buhari will win the election and serve his second term.

“That’s what they misinterpreted as Bukar Abba Ibrahim said Buhari will lose in the North East. What will stop him? Nothing,” he said.

He vowed to forever be a member of the All Progressives Congress.

“I, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, I am in APC now, tomorrow I will be in APC and by the grace of God, I will forever be in APC, if they don’t change the party.

“I will remain in the APC. I am not seeking anything, I am not seeking any political post, I am not seeking anything in the government office. Nothing will separate me from APC.”