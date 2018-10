Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with four governors from the South-south region who belong to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The governors include Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa states.

The meeting, which began at about 3pm is holding inside the president’s office at State House Villa, Abuja.

