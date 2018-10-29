2019: Man files suit seeking Buhari’s disqualification over certificate

Related News

A Nigerian, Itsede Kingley, has asked the federal high court in Lagos to declare President Muhammadu Buhari ineligible to participate in next year’s election for failing to present his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Buhari is seeking reelection under the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but as in 2015 has not submitted his credentials to INEC, claiming the documents are in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

He joined the army in 1961 as a cadet officer and rose to the rank of major general but left service in 1985 as Nigerian Head of State after he was toppled in a palace coup.

In the originating summons, Mr Itsede is asking the court to declare that an affidavit President Buhari attached to his credentials instead of his certificates were null and void.

He prayed that the court to order INEC to bar the president from contesting in 2019.

No date has been fixed for the commencement of hearing of the case with number FHC/U18/1765/18.