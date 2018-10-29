Fayose released after two weeks in EFCC custody

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose (M) arrives the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Wuse, Abuja on Tuesday (16/10/18). Fayose arrived the EFCC office, wearing a t-shirt with the inscription, ‘EFCC, I am here’. 05029/16/10/2018/Anthony Alabi/NAN
Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has been released from prison, after meeting his bail condition, his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, said on Monday.

Mr Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that his client was released Monday evening.

“Yes he has been released. He has perfected his bail conditions and was released this evening. I was with him and he was in a very high spirit, vowing to fight till this clueless administration is voted out of power,” Mr Ozekhome added.

On Twitter, Mr Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, wrote, “Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago. We will meet @officialEFCC at the court from November 19. Thank you Nigerians.”

Mr Fayose was arraigned at a High Court in Lagos after he presented himself at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

He was later granted a N50 million bail, but failed to meet the conditions on Friday.

Mr Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, are facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to ₦2.2 billion.

According to the EFCC, Mr Fayose received ₦1.2 billion to fund his 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, a sum they agency said he ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.

