Buhari’s govt deceitful about restructuring — Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) senator who recently defected to the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), has said that the Buhari administration is deceitful about restructuring.

The senator said this in a Twitter post via his official twitter handle@Shehusani on Monday.

He said that even though the previous Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governments ignored restructuring, the current APC government is deceitful.

“The government of the past ignored restructuring; the government of the present is deceitful about restructuring,” he posted on twitter.

There have been debates on the need for restructuring of Nigeria, the latest involving accusation and counter-accusation of insincerity between the Vice President ,Yemi Osinbajo, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar is pushing restructuring as a major campaign policy, a move which Mr Osinbajo says is borne out of insincerity.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.