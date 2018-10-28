Crisis: JNI cautions politicians against arming thugs, unguarded utterances

Related News

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) on Sunday cautioned politicians against unguarded utterances following crisis in some parts of the country and to stop arming thugs to escalate the situation.

The Secretary General of JNI, Khalid Aliyu, said in a press statement issued in Kaduna that there were indications of political interest in recent civil disorders in parts of the country.

Mr Aliyu condemned recent crisis in parts of Adamawa and Kaduna states, noting that the problems were allowed to fester by the failure of government to properly punish the perpetrators.

“Government on the other hand, particularly the judiciary should dispense justice promptly and appropriately, as there are cries over the delay tactics within the system, which has given impetus to the recurring communal crisis in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Aliyu noted that the recurring crisis in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna State, has claimed many lives with very little done by government bring those responsible to book.

The JNI scribe expressed regret that “human lives do not matter to many of us in Nigeria.

“At will people just take up arms to maim, kill and sometimes slaughter fellow human beings without any sober reflection, yet government often looks the other way on the alleged culprits.

“Something must be wrong with our psyche.”

Mr Aliyu urged government to provide permanent security to protect motorists on major interstate highways who are being waylaid and killed in some identified communities whenever a crisis erupts.

“However, we are exasperated that oftentimes passersby are always soft targets in Nigeria and this allow for backlash.

“The Yola-Numan-Gombe road and the Gonin Gora road in Kaduna state (for the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano commuters), would have been blood laden if not for the timely intervention of the respective state governments of Adamawa and Kaduna.

“The federal government as well as the affected state governments must therefore provide alternative routes or security strike force mounted at such places or relocate the troubled communities near the highways.

“The JNI calls for calm and restraint, as always, it also implores religious and/or clerics as well as traditional rulers to always take control of their constituencies and nip in the bud these recurring unfortunate incidences at their respective localities.

“Although, going by the tapes available on air, political gladiators can hardly play the game of politics decorously.

“As we have often heard them say there is no morality in politics, of which from the religious context, we would not expect much good from politicians.

“And of course, free, fair and credible election will continue to be a mirage to us, so long as there would not be morality in politics.”

He called on Nigerians to be very security conscious and report suspicious movements in and around their respective communities to relevant security agencies.

The JNI commiserated with those that lost their loved ones, particularly the Agwam Adara, Maiwada Galadima, killed on Friday by kidnappers.

“We also wish speedy recovery to all victims of the dastardly violent acts in Nigeria and may Allah continue to secure our lives, environments and properties. “the secretary general said.

Mr Aliyu added that “the JNI is perturbed over the discovery of a shallow grave where it was reportedly said late Major General I. M. Alkali’s body was exhumed.

“Therefore, in line with the information given by the Nigerian Army, we call on the government not to be deterred for the search of the dead body.

“We call on the Nigerian Army to recover the general’s dead body wherever it is, in order for the family to give him a befitting funeral.

“However, if it becomes a herculean task for the Nigerian Army, then in line with the Islamic rites, the Muslim Ummah along with family members could conduct Salatul Ghaa-ib, Muslim funerals in absentia, for the deceased General.

“Indeed we are from Allah, the Most High and unto Him alone is our return. May Allah, the Most High take us out of the present plight and bring to us after the unfortunate massacre, something better,” Mr Aliyu added.

(NAN)