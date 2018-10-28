Buratai postpones commissioning of Nigerian Army University

Related News

The highly publicised unveiling of the Nigerian Army University in Borno State has been postponed.

The Army announced in a statement on Sunday morning that the event would no longer hold as previously scheduled for October 30, although it did not immediately cite reasons.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, had earlier announced President Muhammad Buhari as one of the headliners for the opening ceremony in Biu, home to the new university about 200 kilometres southwest of Maiduguri, the state capital.

“This to kindly inform you that the Ground Breaking Ceremony of Nigerian Army University Biu earlier scheduled for Tuesday 30 October 2018 has been postponed,” the army said on its Twitter page. “New date will be communicated. All inconveniences are regretted.”

The university has already started taking its first set of students for its takeoff academic year.

The Federal Executive Council gave the army final approval for the establishment of the university in April, months after construction of major buildings on campus had either been completed or near completion.

Mr Buratai said the institution was designed to tackle unique challenges, especially on specific security crises the military faces in its war against Boko Haram and armed banditry.

Mr Buratai expressed satisfaction with the progress of infrastructure at the university earlier this year, anticipating it would be opened by September.