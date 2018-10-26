Fayose fails to meet bail condition; to spend weekend in prison

Related News

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, will spend the weekend in prison as he failed to meet his bail condition before the close of work on Friday.

Mr Fayose who is facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to ₦2.2 billion was granted a N50 million bail on Wednesday by a judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, Mojisola Olatoregun.

The judge ordered that Mr Fayose should provide two sureties who must issue a ₦50 million bond in a reputable bank as well as possess three years tax clearance.

She also directed that the former governor deposits his international passport with the court.

However, Mr Fayose, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has struggled to meet the bail conditions and could not do so on Friday before close of business.

He will therefore spend the weekend at the Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, where he is currently being held.

However, Mr Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka told PREMIUM TIMES that his principal has met his bail conditions but filed the papers this afternoon after the judge had closed for work.

“There are two questions. Has he met his bail conditions? The answer is yes. All the documents were brought to the court around 2 pm by that time the judge had left,” he said during a telephone chat.

Mr Olayinka added that he was sure that Mr Fayose will be released next Monday, at the start of the new working week.