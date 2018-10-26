2019: Nigerians react to Buhari’s non-submission of academic credentials to INEC

Related News

Nigerians and opposition leaders have been reacting to the news that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, did not submit his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Buhari’s secondary school certificate controversy made the headlines in 2015. Mr Buhari has again not made it available in 2019, insisting his credentials are still with the military. Instead of submitting the credentials, Mr Buhari swore to an affidavit, wherein he told INEC they were with the military.

Many Nigerians, however, raised concerns about why President Buhari, as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, cannot ask the military to present the certificates or make copies for him.

Reacting to this, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, via his Twitter handle “@officialKolaO said, “Integrity demands that you write to military authorities asking them to forward your credentials to INEC. Even @MBuhari followers are not prepared to accept NEPA Bill for WAEC in 2019. So, Mr President, Wey your certificate?”

The former media aide to past President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, said it is evidently clear that Mr Buhari does not have the certificate.

“@MBuhari again tells @INECNigeria his certificate are with the army. Who controls the army as Commander-in-Chief? Is it not Buhari? We‘ve seen the evidence of certificateless leadership. We won’t accept that excuse. Retweet to insist Buhari produces his certificate #RenosDarts”

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in his reaction said: “Once again Buhari has refused to submit his WAEC certificate to INEC. Once again he says that it is with the military authorities. Even though he has been Commander in Chief for the last few years he has been unable to retrieve them. May God save Nigeria from this man.”

For Oluyemi Fasipe, who tweeted with the handle, @YemieFASH, “Buhari did not tender any academic record to become President, INEC conspired with APC to install a WAEC-LESS President. The whole world must see this, don’t stop retweeting. Cc: @BBCAfrica @CNN @AJStream @USEmbassyAbuja @UKinNigeria”

See the reactions of other Nigerians below.

“@AyeeshaMusa1

How did we get here Nigeria? How did we get this point where @MBuhari was elected @NGRPresident without a WAEC result, in a country (whose) total population’s literacy level is at 59.6% (male: 69.2%, female: 49.7% as at January 20, 2018)? How did we get here Nigeria(?)”

“@AbangMercy

So Buhari hasn’t been to any other school since he left the military? Why are we still looking for this? See, this is beyond me frankly & INEC allows this? If we haven’t found his certificate what should be done? Why does he keep telling the world his docs are with the military?

“No one will offer me a job if I keep telling them my certificate is with my first employer – it is not only silly but shows I have none and I haven’t made any efforts to get new documents or developed academically- this man is President and he still can’t find his certificate?

“We are allowing bad behaviour exhibited by the President and he’s allowed to take a walk while we keep hold others to a much higher expectations – Kemi Adeosun was thrown out over NYSC and your President has been presiding over Nigeria without any certificate but NEPA bill?”

“@adeyanjudeji

Our president does not have ordinary WAEC certificate in 2018. Even as President & C-in-C, he says he can’t retrieve his so-called certificate from the military. Does he think we are all fools? Things can’t just continue like this.”

“@AsiwajuOladimej

Last two year(s), around October, I was asked to submit my ORIGINAL certificate not even notification of result by my commission if not, my salary would be stopped. I went back to UNAD, paid 30k to get it. The President should go and get his WAEC certificate. Fuck excuse.”