Soldiers kill one, injure two over parking space

Related News

One person was killed while two others were injured by soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), at the Diamond Bank branch on Ahmadu Bello way, in Jos North Local Government Area of the Plateau, the army has confirmed.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident happened when a bank security guard asked the soldiers not to park their vehicle at a particular space, an action that provoked the soldiers who reportedly fired at the security guard, killing him and injuring two others..

The incident according to the army occurred on October 22 but was confirmed on Thursday.

Adam Umar, the spokesperson of OPSH, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, described it as unfortunate. He said it did not reflect professionalism of the military.

The spokesperson in a statement also narrated how the incident occurred.

“An unfortunate altercation on October 22, 2018 at about 3 p.m., at Diamond Bank along Ahmadu Bello Way Jos, almost resulted into a major but was timely brought under control .

“The Incident involved some of our soldiers who went to transact personal business at the bank which led to the avoidable incident. The consequence of the altercation was a tensed exchange of vituperation between the soldiers and the bank’s security gaurd resulting into the death of Mr Linus Edogwu, while two others sustained gunshots wounds and have been hospitalised.

“Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), unequivocally condemns such bearing acts and hereby state that it doesn’t in any way represent the professional posture of Armed Forces Nigeria at large,” the statement said.

The statement added that the culprits have been arrested and detained.

“The culprits have been identified, apprehended and currently under detention and will be subjected to undergo constituted military justice procedure,” Mr Umar said.