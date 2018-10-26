Alleged Fraud: Metuh blames ordeal on Buhari, former SGF

Related News

Former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh, on Thursday accused the former secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal, of threatening to imprison him ahead of his trial.

Mr Metuh spoke on Thursday at an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, venue of his ongoing trial for alleged diversion of N400 million.

Mr Metuh, who is also accused of carting away $2 million in illegal transactions, began accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration mid-way through his testimony on Thursday.

The former PDP spokesperson is testifying in his trial.

According to Mr Metuh, trouble began after he was invited by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress to a meeting in Dubai.

At the meeting, he (Metuh) was allegedly told by the APC members about how worried the party was getting with the various criticism from the opposition.

Mr Metuh further claimed that he decided not to yield to the demands of the party members, but spoke out whenever he found that something had gone wrong in this administration.

Mr Metuh narrated that he started receiving threats, following his resolve to remain “on the side of truth.”

“The last one was when the president made a broadcast on a media live chart. He informed Nigerians that his government could arrest and detain individuals at will. I immediately countered, that he was becoming an unrepentant tyrant.

“This provoked a lot of warnings again. Another round of warnings. The APC national chairman, came out on air again to warn that the government could no longer take it kindly.

“Babachir Lawal warned me personally that this government has decided to teach me a lesson.

“That this government will use me to showcase to Nigerians and set an example of how they can destroy the carreers, finances and lives of Nigerians that attempt to put a clog in the wheel of their administrative tenure.”

Mr Metuh added that Mr Lawal told him in person that the APC administration plans to ensure that he is never released from jail.

“You are a very lucky man. We did not want you to come out Babachir Lawal. We did not want you to leave Kuje prison. You would have been prosecuted and jailed from there,” said Mr Metuh while quoting the line of conversation he allegedly had with Mr Lawal.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Lawal Thursday evening however, the former SGF denied the allegations.

“I have never seen the man all my life. I do not know who he is. Let him carry his cross and leave me out of it,” Mr Lawal said in text message to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Metuh’s trial has been adjourned to November 26.