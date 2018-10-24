Controversial Primaries: APC replies Osita Okechukwu

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the recent outburst of the Voice of Nigeria boss, Osita Okechukwu, over its concluded primaries was as a result of his (Okechukwu) failed ambition.

The party’s publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to Mr Okechukwu’s call that APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, resigns for supervising controversial primaries.

Mr Okechukwu who had criticised the said primaries alleged that the primary election committees were filled with Mr Oshiomhole’s cronies hence the warped outcomes.

The VON boss was one of the aspirants who lost out in the battle to secure tickets for senatorial positions.

But the ruling party says the official is only angry he lost out in his senatorial bid because “if the reverse was the case he would not be angry”.

“He is a highly respected and senior member of our party, but you can also understand that this is not about him and the party, it is about his quest to pick the Senatorial ticket of his constituency and that is about ambition. When that does not happen-like the Yoruba would say, you won’t beat a child and say he must not cry. He has a right to ventilate his anger and it is for the party to also listen to him. He may have gone overboard making all sorts of unfounded allegations but you also have to understand the situation that he is now, he lost out.

“If that same process had favoured him, he would be in his office in an air-conditioned atmosphere drinking coffee and taking a laugh at whoever was complaining but that didn’t happen so you would expect him to complain. There would be someone to blame in such a situation so he has picked on the national chairman unfortunately.”

The spokesman also said the chairman should not be blamed.

“The internal mechanism for dispute resolution of this party is fairly strong and responsive and it is there for every party member no matter high or low to access. And a lot of people have done that and a lot of such issues have been resolved.

“If he does have very good reasons to have redress, he would get that. But he has chosen to go that path (media) which is quite unfortunate.”

On the allegations of nepotism leveled against Mr Oshiomhole, he said Mr Okechukwu only mentioned nine panel (committee) chairs from Edo State. “This means other chairs are from other states and nine out of 36 cannot amount to nepotism.”

“There are five members for each state on the panel (which conducted the primary). We have 36 states and the FCT. He (Osita Okechukwu) mentioned only nine panel chairs (from Edo State). Definitely, the others are from other states.

“By the time you add up the figures, you find out that the appointment of nine cannot be called nepotism in a situation where you have 36 states. When you pick what suits your cause, that is what he has done, but by the time all the facts are laid, there are no issues. Everything boils down to the fact that he lost out and he is not happy about it, there must be a culprit, somebody must be blamed for it.”

For Ogun where parallel congresses held and the governor’s choice lost, he said the situation was ‘unacceptable’.

In Kaduna State he said even though the party tried to ‘protect’ its legislators, who lost out, it had to accept the outcome of the properly conducted primary “as the rule of law and democracy must always prevail.”

“It was the outcome of the primary, properly conducted. The party tried to protect its members in the National Assembly for obvious reasons following what has been going on the National Assembly. We know the ‘carrots’ that had been dangled at them. We have a responsibility to ensure that we have a grip on the legislative arm of government so that we can run a smooth government. So we tried to protect our legislators.

“But the other people can only understand and accept that. If they say no, there is nothing the party can do. It is within their right to say we must go to the field. The initial effort of the party did not get the blessing of other people in that area, who are also entitled to bid for positions. The primaries were eventually conducted, Senator Shehu Sani opted out, he relied on the earlier decision.”

Speaking on the situation of Zamfara State, where INEC disqualified the party from fielding candidates for all elective positions , he said it has since submitted the list of for legislative election insisting INEC has no right to disqualify candidates.

“We submitted list of candidates for legislative elections in Zamfara State, if INEC did not take it, it is a different thing. We have a right to submit and INEC has the legal responsibility to receive. INEC cannot disqualify candidates, we all know that. We have said clearly that whatever claims that INEC is making is not correct or a true representation of what happened and we will continue to take progressive steps to ensure that INEC does what is right.”

On Rivers conflicts he said: “The Supreme Court ruling on the Rivers APC governorship primaries has been subjected to different interpretations. As at today, the party has not yet taken a position on the ruling. We have a legal department and they will look into it and do what is right on it. The party will come out clearly on its position after studying the judgment.”

He also spoke on the Imo governorship crisis. He said the party will take a position on the court’s final judgement, “be it good or bad”.

“The issue is of submission of governorship candidate on November 2nd. We haven’t reached the stage of where we will submit names or beat the deadline. You are aware that there is a court action challenging the Imo governorship primary election.

“The position of the party is that whatever court judgment, good or bad we must comply with it. We will only decide who will be APC’s governorship candidate for Imo State by November 2nd.”