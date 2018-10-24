EFCC speaks on suit seeking Oshiomhole’s prosecution

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a suit filed by an Edo State-based activist, Osadalor Ochie, challenging the failure of the commission to file fraud charges against former governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Oshiomole was governor of Edo State from 2008 to 2016.

In the suit, Mr Ochie is asking the court to compel the EFCC to conduct investigations into allegations of fraud against Mr Oshiomhole.

Following the request at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, the court slated Tuesday for hearing, after processes were allegedly served on the two parties.

While representatives of Mr Oshiomhole appeared in court on Tuesday with a preliminary objection, no counsel represented the EFCC.

in his preliminary objection, Mr Oshiomhole sought to establish the non-viability of Mr Ochie’s charge on the grounds that the charge was allegedly brought later than its stipulated time.

In a latest reaction, the EFCC said it did not appear in court because the plaintiff failed to serve it with the court processes.

“Ahead of the November 19 date for the consideration of the preliminary objection by All Progressives Party National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, challenging the competence of the suit which seeks to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to arrest and commence criminal proceedings against him, the agency has blamed its absence at Tuesday October 23 hearing of the suit before Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court Abuja on the failure of the plaintiff to serve the Commission with processes. This is contrary to the October 9 ruling of Justice Chikere, that the Commission be served,” EFCC said in a statement.

In the statement, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said “the Commission frowns at the attempt by counsel to the plaintiff, West Idahosa, to mislead the court with claims that the Commission had been served.

“Had the Commission been served, it would have been in court. Ours is an agency that holds the judiciary in high esteem and we will never disregard summons by courts of competent jurisdiction. The truth is that the Commission did not receive any summons.”

The statement adds that the commission will be represented in court once it is served with the relevant processes.