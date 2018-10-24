Reps adjourn plenary for two weeks

Members of the House of Representatives have adjourned their plenary till November 6.

This, according to the lawmakers, is to enable them embark on oversight to various ministries, departments and agencies they supervise.

The deputy speaker, Yusuf Lasun, made the announcement at the close of plenary on Wednesday.

“The plenary is hereby adjourned till the 6th of November,” he said.

The Senate also on Wednesday adjourned its plenary in tandem with that of the House for the same reason.

The adjournment is coming about a month after the House resumed from its annual recess.

In August, both chambers went on a two-month annual recess and resumed earlier this month.

