Alleged Murder: Maryam Sanda’s trial stalled again

Maryam Sanda
Maryam Sanda covering face in court. [Photo credit: Linda Ikeji's Blog]

The trial of Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, suffered yet another setback on Tuesday following the absence of prosecution witnesses in the matter.

Ms Sanda was accused of killing her late husband, Bilyaminu Bello, a son of former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Haliru Bello. She was charged alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Aliyu Sanda, and their house-help, Sadiya Aminu.

The case had been stalled following the withdrawal of principal defence lawyers on October 3, resulting in the adjournment till Wednesday.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, the prosecution lawyer, James Idachaba, asked the court for an adjournment, following the absence of his witnesses.

Mr Idachaba explained that one of his witnesses was stuck in Kaduna, due to the recent crisis, while the other “just informed him about a trip to Port Harcourt.”

Following the application, the judge, Yusuf Halilu, postponed the matter till November 15.

Ms Sanda and the other accused are facing a two-count charge for their alleged offence.

The charge was brought pursuant to sections 221 and 167 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and Penal Code respectively.

Ms Sanda is accused in the first charge of allegedly stabbing her husband of two years, multiple times with the aim of killing him. The offence is punishable with death.

