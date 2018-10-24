18 months after, Senate confirms Lanre Gbajabiamila as DG-Lottery Commission

Related News

The Senate has confirmed Lanre Gbajabiamila as the Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, 18 months after he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

His appointment was first announced in a statement by the then Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi in April 2017.

One month later, Mr Gbajabiamila assumed office without screening and/or confirmation by the National Assembly.

Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West) had raised this issue on the floor of the Senate in May last year, describing Mr Gbajabiamila’s action as a selective respect for the of law and negation of the promise made by his then party, APC, as he urged the Senate to conduct investigation.

Thereafter, the president wrote to the Senate seeking his confirmation in July 2018 – the nomination was referred to the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development.

Chairman of the committee, Ogba Obinna (PDP, Ebonyi), presented the report on Wednesday.

The Senate also confirmed Bello Tukur as Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission and 12 other commissioners.

The commissioners are Moses Ngbale, Waziri Ngurno, Bello Babura, Ahmed Sarna, Iyabode Yusuf and Shehu Danyaya.

Others are Fatai Lafaye, Ejoh Chukwuemeka, Joe Poroma, Ibrahim Mohammed, Aminu Sheidu and Simon Etim.

However, prior to the confirmation of the nominees, Rose Okoh (PDP, Cross River) asked that one of the nominees be stepped down and reconsidered.

She explained that the appointment of commissioners into the commission from Cross River and Akwa Ibom states was always on rotation for five years each and the rotation was sustained until this year when Simon Etim who finished his five-year term this year, was scheduled for renewal of appointment.

“The whole of Cross River State is agitated because the norm was broken and the incumbent was being suggested again for another five years.

“We are aware that in the act itself, there is a provision for renewal of appointment but in the wisdom of Mr President, in the past, it has always been rotated. We ask that his confirmation be stepped down and reconsidered.”

Other lawmakers argued that since there is provision for renewal of appointment in the Act, the indigenes of Cross River State should exercise patience and wait their turn to get double terms as well.

The confirmation of the 13 nominees was, thereafter, put to a voice vote and the lawmakers unanimously okayed the confirmation.