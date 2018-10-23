APC Crises: Buhari’s appointee accuses Oshiomhole of impunity, fraud

Related News

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has accused the All Progressive Congress national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of promoting impunity in the concluded party primaries.

The VON-DG was an aspirant for the Enugu West Senatorial District ticket of the party for 2019. He however lost.

In a statement he personally signed, and sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the APC member described Mr Oshiomhole as a ”mindset, kind of ITK – I Too Know” adding that Mr Oshiomhole should ”go home to settle his sins with his predecessor, John Odigie Oyegun.”

”Methinks Comrade Oshiomhole came with a wrong mindset, kind of ITK – I Too Know. Hear him – “I think that I can say comfortably that about 90 per cent of APC members is happy, it is not possible to have 100 per cent.” Fake News for the silent aggrieved majority.

”Secondly, everything his predecessor, Chief John Odigie Oyegun did is evil and he is a saint. Oshiomhole better goes home to settle with his brother, before we pay for the sin we never committed. Thank God that Oyegun has been vindicated, though at great cost to APC.”

Also in the statement, the VON boss accused Mr Oshiomhole of stopping the Enugu State gubernatorial primary mid-way ”without reasons after a smooth electoral process in four out of 17 LGAs.”

”For instance, can the comrade (Oshiomhole) in all honesty publicly tell Nigerians why he stopped Enugu State gubernatorial primary mid-way after the seamless conclusion of 4 out of 17 LGAs without genuine reason?

”I was one of those he spoke to and we assured him all is well. Or the unilateral reversal of indirect primary mode of election chosen by Enugu State to direct primary, without proper resort to the National Working Committee which approved the Indirect Primary for Enugu State?”

Similarly, he charged the former NLC chairman to explain why ”he handed over the Imo State governorship ticket to the Governor Rochas Okorocha family”.

Osita Okechukwu

”Can Comrade Oshiomhole as a matter of urgent national importance clear the air on the culture of impunity and misadventure he demonstrated in Imo State by handing over the APC to a FRIENDLY FAMILY?

”One challenges Comrade Oshiomhole in all clear conscience to tell the world how APC can win Imo State in 2019 in the CLIFF-HANGER he wittingly or unwittingly railroaded our great party?”

“The Electoral Act is completely blind and our party’s rules also are completely blind to power but it’s sensitive to procedures; it is sensitive processes. ‘Is the Electoral Act or our party’s rules followed in Zamfara, Ogun States or some of us who won the primary election but were shortchanged?”, the official said.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the APC deputy spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, for comments on the accusations of inpunity in the party, he declined. He directed the reporter to the party’s national chairman.

”If Mr Okechukwu is accusing Oshiomole, you should get in touch with him (Oshiomhole). It is someone that they are accusing that can have the answer to the questions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Oshiomole did not answer calls from the reporter. He is yet to respond to text messages sent to his telephone by the reporter at the time filing this report.

Mr Oshiomhole recently said he had the backing of majority of APC governors but ”one or two.” This was amid speculations that some governors of the party, who lost out politically in the ruling party’s primaries, were out to oust him from office.

The primaries were characterised by widespread irregularities, violence and controversies with the president’s wife, Aisha Buhari, among those who have condemned the nationwide exercise.