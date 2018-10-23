Related News

The Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Gina Haspel, arrived Turkey Tuesday morning to get updates on the investigation of the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Khashoggi, a columnist with the Washington Post, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey, a move that has earned the Saudi’s worldwide criticism and condemnation.

The reactions have included withdrawal of prominent governments and businesses from a scheduled Saudi business conference. Also, German chancellor Angela Merkel, has put a halt to the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia over the murder of the journalist.

Saudi Arabia initially denied Mr Khashoggi was killed at its consulate, saying he left the building alive. The Islamic kingdom later admitted the journalist was killed but said it was a rogue operation not sanctioned by the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman.

The CIA chief arrived Turkey amidst bipartisan calls from U.S. lawmakers that President Donald Trump sanction Saudi Arabia for the murder. Mr Trump has made varying statements on the scandal including saying the U.S. arms deal with Saudi Arabia was of importance to him.

President Erdogan of Turkey is also expected to address the media on the evidence his government has on the killing of the Saudi journalist who has called for reforms in the Saudi government.