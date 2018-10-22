Police announce arrest of notorious kidnappers

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested three suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in Masaka, Nasarawa and Kano states.

The suspects are: Hawa Yinusa, 22, gang leader, Nura Dahiru, principal suspect and Buhari Hamisu a.k.a wiseman, principal suspect.

Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the arrest on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Moshood listed exhibits recovered from them as three AK47 rifles,38 rounds of AK47 ammunition, one Honda Hennessey car belonging to the victim and one cutlass used for killing their victims.

The spokesman said that Ms Yinusa, the leader, had led so many kidnapping gangs; for several kidnappings of prominent Nigerians, including one Aisha Haruna, a businesswoman.

“The suspect, Hawa Yinusa, further went to court and sworn to an affidavit claiming that the victim was her sister before she died and was in the process of withdrawing from the Bank N1million belonging to the victim before she was arrested,” he said.

He said that Messrs Dahiru and Hamisu were mobilised into the criminal gang by Ms Yinusa, adding that one of the suspects died during a shootout with the police.

Mr Moshood said the suspects have carried out several kidnappings between Abuja, Nasarawa and Plateau states.

“They have also been involved and confessed to other forms of kidnappings of innocent people, collecting their ATM Cards and withdrawing their money before releasing them.

“Some of their victims have come forward to the police investigator and identified them. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

In a related development, Mr Moshood said Kasim Abdulganiyu has been arrested for giving false information and misleading the police.

He said that the suspect gave a false information that led to the search of the house of Ibrahim Zakari, former Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

He said that the suspect informed and made voluntary statement to the police on 20th August, 2018 that firearms and ammunition were stocked in the house of Zakari before the police obtained and executed a valid search warrant in the house on August 28.

“The search was witnessed by the security guards and no relatives of the owner of the house or any other person apart from the security guards were living in the house as at the time the search was conducted.

“The police team also had no knowledge that the house belong to Zakari before the search warrant was executed,” he said.

He said that Mr Abdulganiyu of No. 21 Colorado Crescent, Ministers Hills, Abuja, would be arraigned in court for giving false information and telling falsehood to mislead police action without further delay.

(NAN)