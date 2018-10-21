Fayemi’s inauguration, Fayose at EFCC, South-east on Peter Obi, others headline political news last week

Related News

Monday

– The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it stood by its statement that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not field candidates for the 2019 general elections in Zamfara. The INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, stated this on the sideline of the opening of a two-day validation workshop titled “Study on the cost of elections in ECOWAS Region” in Abuja.

– The police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) both said they cannot immediately investigate the trending video that shows Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, taking bribes from public works contractors in the state.

Similarly, the ruling APC, Mr Ganduje’s party which has nominated him for reelection, said it cannot also take any action on the video, because the matter had been taken to court.

According to the party, Mr Ganduje had sued Daily Nigerian, the platform responsible for the two clips of the footage.

– The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, in a statement, explained the president had ordered the ban of 50 high-profile Nigerians from travelling out of Nigeria, saying the ban was to stop the persons from selling off asset alleged to have been acquired with stolen funds

Tuesday

– The immediate past Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, made good his words to turn himself over to the EFCC as soon as he left office, as he reported to the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja, 24 hours after exiting office. He was still there as at the time of this report on Sunday.

– The Peoples Democratic Party appointed the Senate President Bukola Saraki as the head of its 2019 presidential campaign efforts. Mr Saraki’s official position as the director-general of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation was disclosed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s spokesperson. Mr Abubakar was elected the presidential candidate of the party at its national convention in Port Harcourt earlier this month.

– Over 1,000 ex-workers of the defunct Nigerian Airways out of 5,968, could start receiving their severance benefits as early as Monday, according to a top official of verification team for the exercise, Lookman Animashaun.

– Only seven political parties had submitted the list of their nominated candidates for the 2019 general elections, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 24 hours to close of submission date, it was learnt.

– The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) hit out at the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, for his involvement in the alleged endorsement of PDP presidential candidate, Mr Abubakar, by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; saying he was no longer fit to be part of the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, for his partisanship. Mr Kukah, however, explained that he was only involved in settling the dispute between Messrs Obasanjo and Abubakar.

– There was a mild drama in the Senate over the management of an alleged over $3.8 billion fuel subsidy fund by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Senators were at each others throat following accusations and counter-accusations of alleged compromise in their line oversight of the corporation.

– Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, pledged their full support for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr Abubakar.

– Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said he was not against the selection of Peter Obi as Mr Abubakar’s running mate but dislikes the process leading to the selection.

Wednesday

– The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, debunked the rumours that he planned to defect from the ruling APC on account of the recent primaries in the state. He debunked the rumours in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye.

– A member of Ogun House of Assembly, Jimi Otukoya (PDP-Ijebu North East), defected to the African Democratic Congress.

– The Senate asked its committees on Banking, Insurance & other Financial Institutions and Finance to invite the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to explain why its approved official charges are skewed in favour of banks as against ordinary bank customers.

– The Senate was thrown into chaos as lawmakers argued over sitting arrangements. The confusion erupted after the President of the Senate, Mr Saraki, refused to allow former minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, contribute to a point of order raised by Bassey Akpan.

– The police in Kano banned the Kano chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) from staging a rally for the resignation of the governor, Mr Ganduje, over an alleged $5 million bribe. Mr Ganduje appeared in a series of video receiving money in dollars alleged to be bribe amounting to about $5million.

– Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi of the APC, said the arrival of his government marks the end of an “error”, in reference to the administration of former governor, Mr Fayose. Mr Fayemi also announced cancellation of education development levy imposed on pupils of public and private schools by his predecessor, Mr Fayose.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose (M) arrives the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Wuse, Abuja on Tuesday (16/10/18). Fayose arrived the EFCC office, wearing a t-shirt with the inscription, ‘EFCC, I am here’. 05029/16/10/2018/Anthony Alabi/NAN

– PDP presidential candidate, Mr Abubakar, promised that 40 per cent of his cabinet would be filled by women and youth if he is elected.

– Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, denied reports that South-east governors and Igbo leaders in the PDP were against the nomination of Mr Obi as the running mate to Mr Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election.

– The presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr Abubakar, donated N10 million to victims of the pipeline fire which killed scores of people at Umuaduru and Umuimo communities, Osisioma Ngwa council area of Abia State.

Thursday

– The governing council of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) announced the indefinite suspension of Usman Yusuf, the Executive Secretary of the scheme. Chairperson of the council, Enyantu Ifenne, announced the resolution of the council to journalists after a two-day closed-door meeting at the Abuja head office of the scheme.

. Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday dissolved the caretaker committees of the 18 local government areas of the state.

Friday

— The national leadership of the PDP sent the name of the President of the Senate, Mr Saraki, to INEC as its senatorial candidate for the Kwara Central District.

– The vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr Obi, on Friday gave reasons he believes Igbos should support their ticket.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

– President Buhari again praised his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, for peacefully handing over in 2015.

– Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late Head of State, Sani Abacha, and presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Party of Nigeria (PPN), Hamza Al-Mustapha, said he would make the insurgency in Nigeria history if elected president in 2019.

– Ogun State Governor, Mr Amosun, insisted on handing over to his chosen candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, next year, despite the APC rejecting Mr Akinlade as its governorship candidate for the state.

– Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, swore-in two commissioners-designate and three members of the local interventionist body, DESOPADEC.