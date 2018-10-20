Chelsea vs Manchester Utd (LIVE UPDATES): Mourinho faces crunch test as Sarri chases record at Stamford Bridge

Related News

After narrowly escaping defeat in his last outing against Newcastle United, Jose Mourinho has a sterner test this weekend as he leads his stuttering Manchester United team to Stanford Bridge to face in-form Chelsea.

Since his exit from London, Mourinho hasn’t had it so good against his former employers with his recent visits to the Bridge ending in 4-0 and 1-0 losses respectively.

With confidence at his lowest ebb for United, many expect Chelsea to continue in their own rich run of form in this weekend’s star fixture.

Victory in the early kick off will see Chelsea pull away to solely occupy the top spot on the Premier League standings.

Also, Maurizio Sarri will be seeking to become the first Chelsea manager to remain unbeaten in his first nine Premier League games and only the second in Premier League history.

Apart from this, Saturday’s game is also a crucial one as French star, N’Golo Kante is due to make his 100th appearance for Chelsea in the titanic clash.

Kick off is 12.30pm.