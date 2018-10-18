JUST IN: APC, PDP Reps defect to other parties

Related News

The two major political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have lost one member each to other parties.

The two members: Akinlaja Joseph who represents Ondo East/West federal constituency of Ondo State and Olatoye Temitope representing Lagelu / Akinyele Federal Constituency of Oyo State announced their defection on the floor of the House on Thursday.

While Mr Akinlaja defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), his colleague Mr Temitope moved to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The defection of the duo is the first since the House resumed from a two-month recess.

Shortly before the House commenced its annual recess in August, dozens of members, mostly from the ruling APC defected to other parties.

Similarly, chairman of the house committee on rules and business, Orker Jev, formally announced his new membership of the PDP.

During the gale of defections, he announced his withdrawal from the APC but however did not move to any political party.

He seized the opportunity to announce to the House, his party’s decision to nominate him as it’s flagbearer in the upcoming senatorial election.