2019: Eight political parties submit list of candidates – INEC

The Independent National Electorate Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday that only eight of the 91 registered political parties have submitted lists of their candidates for 2019 general elections as at the end of Tuesday.

The chairman of the commission Mahmood Yakubu, made this known while speaking at a quarterly dialogue session of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room session with INEC.

He said the commission expects a very busy time receiving submissions from the other 82 parties between Wednesday and Thursday as the deadline for this submission is October 18.

Section 31 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, states that every political party shall summit the list of their candidates not later than 60 days before the fixed date for a general election.

Mr Yakubu who expressed worry over the last minute rush by political parties to file their lists of candidates, said N189 billion was approved by the National Assembly for the 2019 general elections.

INEC is expected to publish the names and particulars of all nominated candidates at the constituency where they intend to contest the election within seven days of receipt of the list.

At the meeting, a representative of the Inspector General of Police, Kenneth Ebiripson, addressed the session of the Situation Room, detailing security plans for 2019 elections.

He said the police had mapped out three stages of intervention before, during and immediately after the 2019 polls.

He also said the security agencies had plans to deal with aggrieved persons who he described as bad losers and those that might want to cause trouble during and after the 2019 general elections.