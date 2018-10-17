Atiku promises women, youth 40% cabinet positions

Related News

The People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to give 40 per cent of his cabinet positions, if successful in the 2019 general elections, to women and youth.

“I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40 per cent of my cabinet would be women and youth,” Mr Atiku posted on Twitter Wednesday.

“During my time in government, we designed our policies to help young people grow – stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to start successful businesses,” he said.

Mr Abubakar lamented the spiralling poverty in Nigeria, saying it was said Nigeria is now cited as the country with the highest number of poor people in the world despite massive resources.

“Nigeria under Buhari is now the world headquarters for extreme poverty,” Mr Atiku said. “If we are to change that, we must empower women & youth.”

Mr Abubakar also decried the migration of doctors and other professionals to other nations ”because of the preferred standard of living obtained there”.

“Today, those young people are leaving again, to Canada etc. We are losing our best doctors and professionals,” he added.