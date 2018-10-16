Boko Haram: UN, #BBOG, CAN condemn killing of Hauwa Liman

Related News

The United Nations has condemned Monday’s execution of another International Committee of the Red Cross worker by Boko Haram terrorists.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres called for the prosecution of the terrorists.

Hauwa Liman was killed after a deadline given by the terror group for government to meet its demands elapsed, on Monday.

The terror group had executed Ms Liman’s colleague, Saifura Khursa, in September, before threatening to kill Ms Liman and a third staff of the outfit, Alice Ngaddah, in October.

The three ICRC officials were kidnapped in March in an IDP camp in Rann, a community in Borno State.

The terror group promised to ‘enslave’ Ms Ngaddah and a Dapchi student kidnapped by the group in February, Leah Sharibu.

The killings have been condemned by local and international groups, across the world.

In the statement by the global body, Mr Guterres called on the Nigerian government and local authorities in the North-east to ensure the protection of humanitarian workers in the war-torn region.

The UN statement was signed by Mr Gutteres’ spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General is appalled and strongly condemns the killing of an aid worker from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in north-east Nigeria on Monday. The aid worker, Hauwa Mohammed Liman, had been held hostage since March 2018 and was killed by her captors.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms Liman and expresses his solidarity with the President and staff of the ICRC. Those responsible for this killing must be brought to justice.

“The Secretary-General expresses his concern for the safety and well-being of the remaining hostages and calls for their immediate release.

“The Secretary-General emphasises that all parties to the conflict must protect aid workers who provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the millions of people in need in north-east Nigeria.

In a similar reaction, the #BringBackOurGirls group joined other Nigerians in condemning the execution, describing it as an unfortunate consequence of the government’s failure.

“Today is yet another dark day in our nation. The heart-breaking news of the death of Hauwa Leman comes as an extreme shock which leaves us devastated by the deeply regrettable consequences of the Government’s failure,” the group said in a statement signed by its leaders, Edith Yassin, Nifemi Onifade and Gapani Tanya.

The #BBOG lamented what it described as government’s obvious neglect of the remaining 112 Chibok girls and called on government to ensure the safe release of the girls and Ms Sharibu.

The #BBOG staged a protest on Tuesday in Abuja to highlight its demands.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned Ms Liman’s murder. In a statement issued on Tuesday, it prayed for the repose of the victim’s soul.

“CAN prays to God to give the families of the bereaved, the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), their friends, colleagues, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“May God console and comfort you all. Our heart goes with you and ask God to heal your wounds and restore sanity to our country. May those responsible for the wanton killings in the country repent and reconcile with the entire populace in Jesus’ Name.”