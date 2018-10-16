Boko Haram: Buhari speaks with murdered Hauwa Liman’s family

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday spoke with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa Liman, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) midwife who was slain by Boko Haram terrorists.

Ms Liman was the second aid worker to be executed by the terror group.

The terror group executed another aid worker, Saifura Khorsa, last month. The aid workers were abducted at an Internally Displaced Persons Camp (IDP), in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State last year.

The group still has another aid worker and a school girl, Leah Sharibu in captivity.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, in a telephone call, Mr Buhari commiserated with Hauwa’s family and assured her father that the Nigerian government did everything possible to save his daughter’s life, expressing sadness that all the efforts turned out unsuccessful.

The statement said Mr Buhari regretted that Ms Hauwa’s “commitment to helping victims of the Boko Haram insurgency ended in such a brutal way.”

Mr Shehu said Mr Buhari also spoke with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, extending condolences on the loss of the midwife.

“The President commended the ICRC for the great work they had been doing in Nigeria by providing healthcare services to victims of insurgency in some of the most affected areas.

“President Buhari appealed to the ICRC to continue their services in Nigeria, and not give up, despite the unfortunate and painful loss of their staff,” the statement said.

According to the president, Nigeria needs the ICRC and the government will continue to do all it can to protect staff of the organisation and other aid workers that are providing much-needed humanitarian services in the North-east region, which had been affected by almost a decade-long conflict.