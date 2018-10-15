2019: Buhari in closed-door meetings with Govs Okorocha, Masari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Aminu Masari of Katsina States at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president met separately with the governors in his office and the agenda of their meetings were not made known to the public.

It would be recalled that Mr Okorocha, who is the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, had on October 10 met with the president alongside four other governors on the platform of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors included Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos; Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi; Kashim Shettima of Borno and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

NAN also reports that Mr Masari, who last met with the president at the presidential villa on September 13, had pledged 2.5 million votes for Mr Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Mr Buhari also met behind closed door with Abu Ibrahim, a senator representing Katsina South at the presidential villa.

(NAN)