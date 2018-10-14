Innoson alleges attempt on lawyer’s life

Related News

Innoson Group has alleged an attempt to assassinate its lawyer in Lagos.

McCarthy Mbadugha was hospitalised after being brutalised at his residence in Lekki, a plush neighbourhood in the country’s commercial capital, Innoson said.

Mr Mbadugha “was brutally attacked today and left in a life threatening condition by hired assassins who made attempt to his life with guns and machete,” Cornel Osigwe, the chief spokesperson for Innoson Group, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday.

The attack occurred between 5-6:00 p.m., Mr Osigwe said while providing further details of the attack to PREMIUM TIMES.

The spokesperson said the lawyer recently complained about threats to his life over his roles in various cases for Innoson on the Innoson vs GTB legal tussle.

The legal tussle is going on in various courts amidst allegations of wrongdoing by both the car manufacturing firm and the bank.

Mr Osigwe said the victim also complained on October 1 about an anonymous message which contained threats to his life and demanded addition security.

“Today while in his chambers, a group of armed assassins, broke into his office and attacked him and left him to bleed to death,” Mr Osigwe said.

But the lawyer was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention, he added.

Lagos police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, did not immediately return request seeking comments about the reported attack.

Last week, Justice Olushola Williams of the Lagos State High Court struck out EFCC fraud charge case against Innoson because the anti-graft office was unable to bring its CEO Innocent Chukwuma to court.

The anti-graft body has vowed to arrest the industrialist and try him for alleged fraud and forgery.