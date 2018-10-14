Nigerian journalists shine at West Africa Media Excellence Awards

Related News

Three Nigerian journalists emerged winners of their categories at the West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards held in Accra on Saturday.

The award in its second year attracted over 600 entries, shortlisted to 18, from West African journalists.

The 18 finalists competed in seven categories.

Two PREMIUM TIMES journalists who made the final 18 were runners-up in their categories. While Olawoyin Oladehinde emerged runner-up in the Business Reporting category, Kemi Busari made the same feat in the anti-corruption category.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian contingent clinched three of the final prizes in Investigative Reporting, Business and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Anthony Akaeze of Tell and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting won the Investigative Reporting while Victor Ekwealor and Adam Alqali emerged winners in the Business and SDGs category respectively.

Ghanaian journalists also had a field day with three winners. Manasseh Azure Awuni won the Anti-corruption category, Richard Nyako, the Telecommunications category and Seth Kwame Boateng, Health.

Nabaloum Abdel Aziz of Burkina Faso was adjudged best in Human Rights category to complete the list.

Each of the winners were presented certificates, plaques, $500 cash prize and availed other opportunities.

For the biggest prize of the night, Manasseh Azure Awuni was announced as West Africa Journalist of the Year with the prize tag of $2, 000.

Earlier, one of the judges, Elizabeth Ohene, decried the low participation of women in the award noting that the judges received very few from female journalists. She wants the editors to do more for their reporters.

“I couldn’t see the work of editors. I could see that of reporters, producers… but that of editors are missing. I f you have something that could go for 20 minutes taking 30, then the editors are not working,” she said

She added that the judges looked out for industry, good story telling, simple language among other things.