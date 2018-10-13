Why I deserve reelection — Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to vote for him again in order to continue his work towards a better Nigeria.

Mr Buhari spoke during a meeting with religious leaders at an interfaith seminar in Abuja.

“I am proud to say that our country has moved on, the era of free money, lack of transparency and accountability is over. We deserve continuity; we deserve a better future for the coming generations,” Mr Buhari said.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury in England, was present at the event and delivered a keynote. John Onaiyekan, leader of the Catholic Church in Nigeria, and Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, were also present, according to a dispatch from the State House Saturday afternoon.

Mr Buhari urged the leaders to continue to preach peace and unity, saying his government is working relentlessly to resolve all crises.

He also promised a seamless election in 2019, and urged all those who lost in the primaries to seek judicial redress or use internal resolution mechanisms of their respective political parties.

“I sincerely hope 2019 will move us closer to these goals and so I look forward to a peaceful, fair and credible elections come 2019,” Mr Buhari said.