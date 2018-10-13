Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC Reps

Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with select members of the House of Representatives.

The meeting is holding inside the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding a day after Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan told journalists that APC senators were no longer working to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki from office.

Mr Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara defected to the opposition PDP from the governing APC.

It is, however, not clear if Mr Dogara’s position is one of the matters being discussed today.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.