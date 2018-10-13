Nigerian soldiers repel Boko Haram attack, destroy enemy equipment — Army

Related News

The Nigerian Army announced on Saturday that troops successfully beat back an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The attack came at about 5:00 p.m. on Friday night in an outpost manned by troops of 118 Battalion in Arege, Mobbar Local Government Area, the Army said in a post on Twitter early Saturday.

The Army said troops seized at least one gun truck and two others owned by the insurgents, and were “in pursuit” of the terrorists who “withdrew in disarray due to superior firepower” as of 5:30 a.m.

The success capped another turbulent week for the Nigerian troops on the front lines.

On Monday, at least 18 soldiers were killed and 157 feared missing after Boko Haram invaded a military base, also in Borno State. Dozens of attacks have been carried out against Nigerian military formations since July, amidst fear of a resurgent sect.

The military has denied that the insurgents regrouped, pointing to its recorded gains of pushing them back into the fringes of three states of the North-east, as against several states they were said to be holding before 2015.

Asides being confined to a fewer states along the Nigerian border with Niger, Chad and Cameroon, the sect has also been denied plots to carry out attacks on major Nigerian cities like Kano, Abuja and Kaduna, where it was believed to have detonated several explosives in the past, including the bombing of United Nations office in Abuja.