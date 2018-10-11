Senate confirms 22 NPC commissioners, rejects one

Nigerian Senate
The Chamber of the Nigerian Senate

The Senate has confirmed 23 commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

The commissioners confirmed on Thursday by the lawmakers are Nwanne Nwabusi (Abia), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai (Borno), Charles Ogwa (Cross River), Richard Odibo (Delta), Darlington Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Danburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo), and Suleiman Lawal (Kano).

Others are Jimoh Isah (Kogi), Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Kwarra (Nasarawa), Aliyu Datti (Niger), Seyi Olusanya (Ogun), Olanadiran Iyantan (Ondo), Mudasiru Hussain (Osun), Cecillia Dapoet (Plateau), Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany (Taraba).

The lawmakers however, withheld the confirmation of Abdulmalik Durnguwa (Kaduna).

Mr Durnguwa is a top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was the coordinator of the Nasir El-rufai Governorship Campaign in Kachia Local Government Area of the state in the last general elections.

The Senate resolved to stand down Mr Durnguwa’s confirmation after the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Identity Card and National Polulation Commision, Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP, Kaduna North) complained that the committee found “discrepancies in the nominee’s credentials.”

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, thereafter, directed the committee to carry out further investigations on the nominee and report back in four weeks.

