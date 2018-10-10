Dogara swears in new Rep member

Related News

A new member of the House of Representatives, Haruna Isah, who was recently elected in a bye-election to represent Lokoja/Koton-Karfe federal constituency of Kogi State has been administered his oath of office by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Mr. Isah won the by-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill the vacancy created by the death of the former occupant of the seat, Umar Jibrin, on March 30.

He polled 26,860 votes to defeat Bashir Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 14, 845 votes.

The late Mr Jibrin was until his death, the deputy house leader.

Like the new lawmaker, the deceased was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).