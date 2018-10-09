2019: Afenifere leaders visit Obasanjo, plan to endorse presidential candidate

Related News

Leaders of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo for what they described as part of deliberations ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The group explained that the visit was aimed to further harmonise the Yoruba desire of supporting a candidate who is ready to restructure the country, in the 2019 presidential election.

The publicity secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin made this known while speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting with Mr Obasanjo at his Penthouse located within the complex of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

He also disclosed the body will soon disclose the presidential candidate it will support in the forthcoming general elections.

He said though the 2019 election ”is going to be interesting, what is paramount to the Yoruba race is restructuring”.

”The 2019 election is going to be interesting. The most important thing for us is restructuring and clearly, you should know that Afenifere will always support a candidate that is ready to restructure the country because without restructuring we are going nowhere.

”We have heard someone saying that 2014 report was kept in the archive and we have also heard another person saying that Nigeria can be restructured clearly, so we know where to go. We are going to make a pronouncement very soon. The pendulum is swinging and we will know where it will swing,” he said.

The group also explained that some months ago, Mr Obasanjo came to Lagos to visit one of its leaders, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, ”and we discussed some issues and today we are here to as well to visit him (Obasanjo) and appreciate his visit to Lagos the other time.

”We are trying to further the friendship so that there can be harmony in Yoruba land so that our people can know that leaders across divides are coming together to discuss the way forward,” Mr Odumakin said.