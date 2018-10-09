Reps adjourn plenary over demise of colleague

Members of the House of Reps
Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned their plenary to the next day over the demise of their colleague, Funke Adedoyin.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mrs Adedoyin’s death. She represented Irepodun Isin/ Ekiti /Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State and died after a brief illness.

The motion for adjournment was moved by House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday morning. The House resumed Tuesday after over two months recess.

The House will now resume plenary on Thursday by 11 a.m.

