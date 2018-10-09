I don’t have social media accounts – IBB

Related News

A former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, has distanced himself from all social media accounts in his name.

In a statement by his media office, Mr Babangida, popularly called IBB, particularly disclaimed Twitter handles making statements in his name.

The latest of such is a purported message of congratulations to Atiku Abubakar, who emerged presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the weekend.

See Mr Babangida’s full statement below.

I Dont Have Social Media Accounts- IBB

The attention of the media office to General Babangida GCFR, has been drawn to the existence of several twitter handles purportedly owned by the Former Military President

We wish to inform members of the public, particularly members of the social media community that General Babangida currently has no twitter handle.

Also, we wish to state categorically therefore, that the twitter handles bearing the name and photographs of General Babangida are fake and targeted at misleading unsuspecting members of the public.

Accordingly, we wish to advise all members of the social media community and the general public to be wary of the fake accounts and discountenance whatever message conveyed therein.

SIGNED

MEDIA OFFICE

GENERAL IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA GCFR

Former Military President & Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces

1 UPHILL DRIVE

Minna

8th October 2018