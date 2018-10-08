APC Primaries: Osunbor heads appeal committee

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its national appeal committee over the party’s primaries.

According to a statement by its publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, inaugurated the committee on Monday at its national secretariat in Abuja.

“The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday inaugurated a National Appeal Committee for the Party’s recently-conducted presidential, governorship and legislative primary elections.”

The National Appeal Committee is headed by former governor of Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor.

Other members are Mike Ugwa (Secretary), Musa Gwadabe, Reuben Famuyibo and Abdulrahman Adamu.

The primaries of the party which began with the direct primaries to elect its presidential candidate came to an end on Sunday as some states which had issues or failed to hold the primaries conducted theirs.