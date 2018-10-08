PDP’s journey to Aso Rock villa has begun – Secondus

Related News

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said by success of the party’s presidential primaries in Port Harcourt, Rivers, the PDP’s journey to Aso Rock villa has begun in earnest.

Mr Secondus said this in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Ike Abonyi, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Secondus noted that all the doomsday predictions that PDP was going to emerge from their national convention swimming in crisis had been proved wrong as “the party was not only more peaceful but more united and determined to take over power’’.

He said the pacesetting convention was a clear demonstration that the rebranding and repositioning of the party with a view to regaining power was actually on course and in full gear.

“The support from members and non-members to the reform agenda of the party that culminated in the successful primaries from ward to national levels shows clearly the determination of Nigerians to return PDP to power.”

Mr Secondus commended members of the party across the country and in diaspora for their support that made the party’s Presidential primaries peaceful and transparent.

He said by that singular action, the party’s journey to regaining power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) had begun well and “only a matter of time.’’

Mr Secondus urged all hands to be on deck until the country was rescued.

He said the peaceful convention would not have been possible without the support of critical stakeholders working on the same page to realise the common goal.

“Special recognition must be made of those whose yeoman roles made it possible, all those who participated either as aspirants, or as facilitators.’’

These, according to him, included the Chairman of the National Convention Committee and Governor of Delta, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and members of his committee

Also was the Rivers State Governor, Neysom Wike and the government and people of the state for their exceptional service and contributions to the party and the successful hosting of the convention.

He also commended the wonderful roles of all the PDP governors as well as other critical stakeholders and members at all levels as well as the media and the public for their positive interests in the party.

Mr Secondus appealed to members, who contested for various positions and lost to emulate the Presidential aspirants.

He urged them to make the necessary sacrifice needed for the eventual success of the party, saying that PDP umbrella was big enough for all in victory.

(NAN)