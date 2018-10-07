2019: Jonathan, other Nigerians react to Atiku’s emergence as PDP candidate

Atiku Abubakar [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]
Atiku Abubakar [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]

A former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has congratulated former vice president Atiku Abubakar who on Sunday morning won the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Jonathan described Mr Abubakar as a man who has the capacity to take the country to greater heights.

“I congratulate His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, and by the grace of God and the votes of Nigerians, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our party members have spoken and have nominated you as the candidate for the forthcoming Presidential elections. I am convinced that you have all it takes to take Nigeria to greater heights and transform her into a hub for prosperity and happiness,” he said.

Like Mr Jonathan, other Nigerians have also been reacting to Mr Abubakar’s emergence as the PDP candidate.

Mr Abubakar defeated 11 other aspirants at the opposition party’s convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday and Sunday.

The former vice president scored 1,532 votes, more than double that scored by his closest challenger, Aminu Tambuwal, who had 693 votes. Senate President Bukola Saraki came third with 317 votes.

Some of Mr Abubakar’s challengers have conceded defeat and congratulated him as well.

Speaking on behalf of the other aspirants, Mr Saraki, at the venue of the convention, pledged to support Mr Abubakar.

“You truly deserve this,” he told Mr Abubabakr. “On behalf of all of us, we congratulate you.”

Others including Ibrahim Dankwambo and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have congratulated him as well.

Earlier Mr Abubakar had thanked his co-contestants and pledged to call on them in his efforts to help the party win the 2019 presidential election.

In their reactions, some Nigerians believe Mr Abubakar is a worthy candidate able to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election; others, however, say a younger and “less corrupt” candidate would have been a better option.

Below are some reactions:

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.