A former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has congratulated former vice president Atiku Abubakar who on Sunday morning won the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Jonathan described Mr Abubakar as a man who has the capacity to take the country to greater heights.

“I congratulate His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, and by the grace of God and the votes of Nigerians, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our party members have spoken and have nominated you as the candidate for the forthcoming Presidential elections. I am convinced that you have all it takes to take Nigeria to greater heights and transform her into a hub for prosperity and happiness,” he said.

Like Mr Jonathan, other Nigerians have also been reacting to Mr Abubakar’s emergence as the PDP candidate.

Mr Abubakar defeated 11 other aspirants at the opposition party’s convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday and Sunday.

The former vice president scored 1,532 votes, more than double that scored by his closest challenger, Aminu Tambuwal, who had 693 votes. Senate President Bukola Saraki came third with 317 votes.

Some of Mr Abubakar’s challengers have conceded defeat and congratulated him as well.

Speaking on behalf of the other aspirants, Mr Saraki, at the venue of the convention, pledged to support Mr Abubakar.

“You truly deserve this,” he told Mr Abubabakr. “On behalf of all of us, we congratulate you.”

Others including Ibrahim Dankwambo and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have congratulated him as well.

Earlier Mr Abubakar had thanked his co-contestants and pledged to call on them in his efforts to help the party win the 2019 presidential election.

In their reactions, some Nigerians believe Mr Abubakar is a worthy candidate able to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election; others, however, say a younger and “less corrupt” candidate would have been a better option.

Below are some reactions:

Kingsley Moghalu is running

Oby Ezekwesili

Fela Durotoye

Donald Duke. But ure here saying your options are limited to Atiku and Buhari You no longer want a young president. We are our own problem — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 7, 2018

Dear @atiku ,

You have my vote beacaue you are obviously better than what we currently have. But,can you kindly name three (3) things you'd do if elected as the next President of Nigeria? Thanks! — Bright Uchemadu (@iamswitchme) October 7, 2018

As National Assembly reconvenes, expect defections. APC would be left with very few members. Atiku's wave is blowing very hot now. Politicians realigning, permutations and rijiging top on agenda. Atiku is a unifier and it has started! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) October 7, 2018

Congratulations to H.E. @atiku on winning the PDP Presidential Primaries. Now is the time to use all arsenal available, to kick out those who have wasted our time in Government. A new Era is upon us, congratulations to the Next President of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/1NShMYQGV3 — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) October 7, 2018

As Democracy evolves in Nigeria, the will of the people is becoming most paramount and with #PDPConventionPHC – Atiku did his homework, he did the legwork and he preached two most convincing messages – Restructuring and a Single-Term Tenure. Fidelity to these is very crucial. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) October 7, 2018

The route to victory in Nigeria (as elsewhere) revolves around many things – international subtle hints, the military base I call The Generals, the political class and most importantly with this phase – party delegates. Atiku is on course to become Nigeria’s next President. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) October 7, 2018

We do not need a saint, we just need someone who Will make things work. Trump is arguably the most controversial U.S President alive. Man has all forms of allegations and cases against him but he's making things work. @atiku I believe will make things work for us. — Mrphilz. (@OgbajePhilz) October 7, 2018

Suddenly everybody loves Atiku.. I thought we all agreed that we wanted a younger and more intelligent Nigerian to rule over us#PDPpresidentialPrimaries pic.twitter.com/QkOZEs55nv — 👑Klaus🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Nick_k1aus) October 7, 2018

One of the few reasons I admire Atiku is because he is one of the very few politicians who has a lot of investments in Nigeria; for some of these reasons, he has my blessings. We shall Atikulate together in 2019, my congratulations to him. — Ibrahim B. Babangida (@General_Ibbro) October 7, 2018

Atiku is a successful businessman. One of the highest employers in Nigeria. A good student of political history. Worked with great politicians across the country. He's got business associates from nooks and crannies of the country. Married to a Yoruba woman. He's the man. — Vladimir' Otets (@femiDNL) October 7, 2018