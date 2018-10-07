BREAKING: Ex-minister John Odey is dead

Related News

A former Minister of Information, and later of Environment, John Odey, is dead. He was 58.

Details of his passage is still sketchy but his death was announced on Sunday by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, at the party’s convention in Port Harcourt.

Mr Secondus also called for a one-minute silence for Mr Odey at the event.

A report by the Leadership Newspaper suggested the former minister died in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he was undergoing treatment for what was described as “cancer-related illness”.



BELOW IS THE WIKIPEDIA ENTRY FOR MR ODEY

John Ogar Odey (born November 1, 1959) was appointed Nigerian minister of information and communications in July 2007, and became minister for environment in December 2008 after President Umaru Yar’Adua reshuffled his cabinet.

Mr. Odey graduated with a B.Sc. in banking and finance from the University of Calabar in 1986. He has been active within the media, with positions such as general manager for South-South Communication and chairman of News Agency of Nigeria.He was appointed National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2004.

He served as minister of information and communications and then as minister for the environment in the cabinet of Umaru Yar’Adua. In March 2010, he handed over to the permanent secretary for the ministry of environment after Vice President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved his cabinet.

