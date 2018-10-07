Related News

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, left the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party convention before the convention ended.

Mr Wike left shortly after congratulating the winner of the party’s presidential primary, Atiku Abubakar.

He was promptly followed out of the Port Harcourt venue by many of his supporters.

The Rivers governor was one of the major backers of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who came second in the presidential primary.

Neither Mr Wike nor Mr Tambuwal had spoken on the result as at the time of this report.

Mr Abubakar polled 1,532 votes to defeat Mr Tambuwal who scored 693 votes and 10 other candidates.

The convention was televised live and considered free and fair by many observers.

Details later….