Aisha Buhari condemns APC primaries

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has criticised the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mrs Buhari, whose husband Muhammadu Buhari officially emerged the presidential candidate of the APC early Sunday, made her position known on her official Instagram page.

She has been known to openly express her views on the party and the presidency in the past.

Mrs Buhari’s criticism was more general as she did not specify which particular primaries or candidates she was referring to.

The APC has conducted presidential, gubernatorial, and senatorial primaries in the past week across Nigeria.

Read her full criticism below.

It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people.

All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch.

Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.

It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as:

1. Potable drinking water

2. Basic health care ( Primary Health Care centers)

3. Education within conducive & appropriate learning environments.

Let us vote wisely !!!!

LONG LIVE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!!!!!!