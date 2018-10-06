PDP Convention: Aspirants in last minute push to lobby lawmakers

Related News

Ahead of the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday in Port Hacourt, Rivers State, not less than three aspirants have met with the caucus of the National Assembly.

The various meetings which were mostly to solicit support of the lawmakers were held in the same venue, Aztec Arcum, a multipurpose hall next to Swiss Spirit hotel.

All PDP federal lawmakers are delegates for the convention.

Amongst aspirants who visited the lawmakers were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Gombe State Governor, Hassan Dankwambo, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal.

As at 3:30 a.m, PREMIUM TIMES learnt the lawmakers were still expecting other aspirants like former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The lawmakers declined to speak with the media. However, one of them who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in confidence said the aim was basically to seek for support.

About 4,000 delegates are expected to participate in the primaries, according to party officials. They have been arriving in town since Wednesday, and the last set would arrive by morning on Saturday.

The primaries will decide who amongst the 12 candidates will fly the party’s flag in the general elections in 2019.

The 12 candidates in the race are: Atiku Abubakar, Ahmed Makarfi, Aminu Tambuwal, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, Bukola Saraki, David Mark, Hassan Dakwambo, Jonah Jang, Kabiru Turaki and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

They have all expressed confidence in their individual abilities to clinch the ticket and face President Muhammadu Buhari as the main challenger in the general election next February.