Premium Times journalist wins Pwc media award

Related News

A journalist with PREMIUM TIMES, Kemi Busari, on Friday won the Business and Economy category of the Pwc Media Excellence Awards.

Mr Busari won the award with his story which unravelled corruption in the Nigeria immigration passport offices.

The story titled: INVESTIGATION: corruption, extortion reign at Nigeria Immigration passport offices was published in August 2017.

Mr Busari edged Chinwe Agbeze of Business Day who emerged runner-up in the category.

In other categories, Nwojoki Chimaroke emerged winner in tax reporting, Stanley Opara of Punch won the capital market reporting while Isaac Anyaogu won the SME’s category.

Mr Busari is a top-class graduate of political science from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

He has won several awards including the Promasidor Quill award in 2016, Nigerian Writers Award in 2017 and runner up of Wole Soyinka Award for investigative journalism also in 2017.

He will be speaking at a panel on investigate journalism at the West Africa conference on investigate journalism next week.