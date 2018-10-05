Missing General: Army dismisses rumour of corpses retrieved from death pond

Related News

The Nigerian Army has dismissed news making the rounds that it discovered two corpses in a community pond in Dura Du village in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State where the car of a missing major-general, Muhammed Alkali, was recently found submerged.

Military authorities a few days after also discovered more vehicles in the pond.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the car of the missing general was found in the death pond.

A blood-stained T-Shirt and a boxer short believed to belong to the general were also found in the car.

Mr Alkali, a major general, was kidnapped some weeks ago in Plateau State, amidst fears by family members he has been killed by his abductors.

His car was found on a Saturday evening by a combined security team in the pond.

The major-general was declared missing since September 3, when he was travelling from Abuja to Bauchi State.

Since the incident occurred, there have been suspicions Mr Alkali could have been killed and dumped in the pond hence leading to a concerted search.

The draining of water from the pond by the military was protested by women of the community who said the pond was ‘ancestral’.

That did not deter the security operatives who continued draining the pond until the cars were found.

The army on Wednesday cordoned off the village and also arrested about 30 suspects for ‘interrogation’ amidst rising fears that it could carry out retaliatory attacks on the community. It did not explain why the police were not involved in the arrests.

It had also denied planning to attack the villagers but called on them to assist it in solving the mystery.

Meanwhile, there have been reports on the social media that the army discovered two corpses while draining the pond.

But the army dismissed the rumours on Friday.

Kayode Ogunsanya, a deputy director, Army Public Relations, 3 Division made the clarifications via a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“The attention of Headquarters 3 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to news making the round on the various media platforms in respect of the missing immediate chief of Administration ( Army), major general Idris M. Alkali ( retired). In the social media, it was reported that (11) cars and (2) corpses had been recovered. This is false and misleading.

“On the 29 September 2018, a black Toyota Corolla car with registration number Kwara MUN 670 AA, a customised T-shirt with Army logo and the general’ s name inscribed on it and a pair canvas shoe belonging to the missing general.

“On 8 October 2018, a Toyota white bus with registration number Plateau RYM 307 XA which was reported missing with the driver on 24 June 2018 and a red cover car with registration number Bauchi AG 645 TRR which was allegedly reported and buried with the occupants on January 31, 3013,” the army said.

The army again called on the villagers to aid it in its ongoing operations.