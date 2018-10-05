How open-source reporting is enhancing investigative journalism, fighting fake news

Related News

Last Monday, the BBC Africa Twitter handle trended when the media organisation’s Africa-focused investigative unit, Africa Eye, published, in a Twitter thread, its findings of a murderous atrocity by a group of Cameroonian soldiers.

The original source of the story was a viral video footage of the murder of two blindfolded women and children by soldiers of a unit posted near the country’s border with Nigeria.

What made the investigation, which has been retweeted over 56,000 times and liked over 72,000 times, was its use of what seems to be cutting-edged tools to identify the soldiers responsible for the killings and the exact place and time the murders had been committed.

Perhaps more fascinating for many people who read the thread was the realisation that the BCC had used open-source tools for the entire investigation. Fascinating as it may seem, using open source investigation to accurately pin-point atrocities and their perpetrators is not entirely new.

This growing investigative techniques started few years ago, when a handful of investigative units, especially Bellingcat, began to use tools like satellite imageries, google earth, geo-location and particularly social media to investigate a variety of subjects.

Another organisation which has used this nascent technique to conduct ground breaking investigation is the Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) of the Atlantic Council.

The Atlantic Council is a Washington-based think tank that promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs. Its DFRLab, is a hub of forensic analysts, which tracks events in governance and security with the aim of identifying, exposing and explaining disinformation, fake news, right abuses where they occur using open source research and methodologies.

Nicholas Yap, Assistant Director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), told to a group of international journalists on media tour of the Foreign Media Centre in Washington DC last week the open source investigation is a more transparent approach to investigative journalism.

“We are not just saying we are finding these things, and these are what the results are, we are explaining how we found them,” he said.

“So open-source is anything that is publicly accessible. Anyone with an internet connection can do exactly the same thing our researchers and doing on a day to day basis. Typically, that is social media account, social media platforms, we look at satellite images, some Google Earth, that are commercially available and traditional media and news sources that anyone can find publicly. We are compiling all of these together to piece together a story to explain it,” he added.

Mr Yap further throws light on the DFRLab’s breakthrough investigation titled “Hiding in Plain Sight: Putin’s War in Ukraine”, which was conducted in 2015.

“Hiding in Plain Sight was centred around the invasion of Crimea and Ukraine in 2014. The public figures, government knew that this was happening, we knew that there were Russian troops in Ukraine but it was all through traditional intel sources; it was all through a classified lens, so at the Atlantic Council we asked how could we break through this media circle – the he said she said, Russia said they were not in Ukraine, NATO said yes you are, so we turned to open sources.

“What this report did was through open sources, primarily through social media, tracked the movement of Russian soldiers from Eastern Russia, Central Russia, Siberia all the way to the frontline in Ukraine and it did that using social media, using open source- effectively a kind of Facebook stalking. These Russian soldiers, maybe 19 – 20-year-olds, it is their first deployment, they are excited, they are taking selfies and posting them in their social media accounts, most of them don’t have an idea about basic settings in their accounts, so we are seeing these photos Russian soldiers.

“You have the obvious clues of insignia, and equipment, some of them were even posting their travel order, so you have their letters saying you are on deployment for this amount of time from this point then you stalk into the network. You have one soldier that had a Facebook account then they are on a group together. Or their unit has a shared page and you can go to that and see all the people who liked that and you can see who their friends are, who they share locations with.

“So, you can build into these networks to compile evidence of this. Our partners at Bellingcat went as far as recreating the structure of some of these units so they can get the names and insignia of all people. So, you start to get this information and getting a web of it.”

He said with the help of geo-location the exact locations of the soldiers were able to be identified.

“The findings were so transparent that Vice News sent a reporter to the places identified by DFRLab and confirmed that it was indeed where the report had said some of the Russian soldiers were based.

“We have never been to Ukraine before, we have no one on the ground but through the internet, through accessible sources we had the exact coordinates of where the photo was taken of an active Russian Military unit in Ukraine,” he said about one of the locations confirmed by Vice News.

“The reason that this is important in terms of (debunking) disinformation and narrative is that it is completely open-source; it is completely transparent. Even if you deny it you have the body of evidence there They can say it was wrong for any other reason, but in the end, we are not telling our readers to believe us, we are telling showing them the methodology through completely transparent source which they can come to the same conclusion,” he said.

DFRLab has used open-source techniques to push back on narratives by the Russian government that it did not target civilian areas and the use of banned ammunitions in Eastern Ukraine.

In its report titled: Breaking Allepo, the DRFLab also used the same technique of reporting to look at the siege in Syria. Particularly, they used it to refute claims by the Syrian regime that they did not use chemical weapons, cluster ammunition and incendiary weapons and other banned weaponries and they were not targeting civilians.

Mr Yap said when it first came out, open-source techniques was not immediately embraced by the media as practitioners were criticised for not being legitimate and not being rigorious enough because they rely on information gathered from YouTube videos and social media. But now it is increasingly being accepted by mainstream media organisation as legitimate so much so that some of its findings are being used in criminal investigations.

“The legitimacy of this approach is growing significantly. You see the BBC using it and the New York Times is also using it to track wildfires,” he said.