2019: Buhari to name campaign council after APC convention

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will soon “bring all speculations to an end” by naming a Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) to victory in the February 2019 general elections.

Mr Buhari says he is aware of the yearning by some Nigerians for the formation of a full Presidential Campaign Council towards APC’s victory in the presidential elections.

His spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement Wednesday that the president “appreciates the growing interest that Nigerians have shown in this issue, and he is conscious of their keen expectation.”

“However, President Buhari implores members of the party and the public to exercise some patience regarding the constitution of the PCC,” Mr Shehu said.

He also said that for now, the president and the party executives are focused on the APC convention scheduled for October 6.

“The Presidential Campaign Council will be put in place after the convention,” he said.

“We are the party that will free Nigeria from corruption and poor governance. We are the party of change. We will not let the country down,” Mr Buhari said.

The campaign council is expected to be superior to and coordinate all the existing campaign organisations set up for the president’s reelection.