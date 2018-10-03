Buhari calls Leah Sharibu’s mother – State House

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday spoke with Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah, the Dapchi secondary schoolgirl kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.

He assured her that his administration will do everything it would take to bring her daughter back home.

This was revealed in a State House Press Release on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Leah was abducted alongside about 109 of her schoolmates on February 19 in their school in Yobe State.

About a month later on March 21, over 100 of the girls were released in a deal with the Nigerian government, with Leah the only one still with the Boko Haram.

Leah was held back by her captors, reportedly because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Since then, the government has been under pressure to negotiate her release, alongside those remaining in captivity among the schoolgirls captured four years earlier in Chibok, Borno State by the same terror group.

According to the Wednesday State House statement, Mr Buhari “consoled the Sharibu family and assured the parents that the federal government would do its utmost for the safety and security of their daughter.”

The statement quoted the president as telling Mrs Sharibu: “I convey my emotion, the strong commitment of my administration and the solidarity of all Nigerians to you and your family as we will do our best to bring your daughter home in peace and safety.”

It said Mr Buhari assured the mother that his heart was with her family, as that of the entire nation which continues to pray for the safe return of “our daughter, Leah.”